Aston Villa have asked Manchester United about struggling Jadon Sancho



Manchester United’s tight transfer budget is threatening to derail their summer business with a deal for a striker and other reinforcements still to be completed.

A deal for Andre Onana is close to completion and he is expected to join Mason Mount in the pre-season tour squad. But the signing manager Erik ten Hag covets the most is that of an elite striker.

The Dutchman’s first choice was Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer Harry Kane but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is hell-bent against strengthening a direct rival.

United need more funds

United’s attempts at agreeing a deal for Atalanta’s wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund have also proved futile with the Bergamo-based outfit slapping a ridiculous price tag on the Dane.

The only way any deal of this magnitude can be pulled off is if the club manages to raise capital through player sales and Jadon Sancho is someone who is in demand.

It is safe to say that the England international has failed to live up to his billing since his £73million arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

The 23-year-old has bagged only 12 goals and registered six assists in 79 appearances, a far cry from the numbers he was registering in the Bundesliga.

The winger has looked bereft of confidence when going forward and timid during duels and Ten Hag has praised the fearlessness of Alejandro Garnacho, highlighting just where Sancho stands currently in the pecking order.

Despite the manager affording him a lot of patience, things have not worked out for Sancho.

With funds tight, there have been reports on several clubs interested in acquiring the former Manchester City youth star and according to Dean Jones, Aston Villa have been in talks over a deal.

Villa enquire about Sancho

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT, “After Tielemans and Pau Torres, the midfield and the defence are okay. Aston Villa are now working to strengthen the wing (left and right).

“They have many names on their list that have already been explored, like Moussa Diaby of Bayern Leverkusen.

“In the past weeks, the Villans asked for information about Sancho, but the price tag set by Manchester United is considered too high.”

United will not want to take too big of a hit if they do sell the Englishman and will only consider selling if a substantial offer is placed.

They have reportedly slapped a £60m asking price on his head. Currently, it seems the deal is beyond Villa and Spurs remain in the chase as well.