“Chapter closed”: Sofyan Amrabat told he’s out of Fiorentina’s project amidst links to Man United



Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is no longer part of the club’s plans for the future as he continues to be strongly linked to a Manchester United transfer.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which stated that Amrabat is Erik ten Hag’s primary alternative to replace Fred, should the Brazilian leave.

The Moroccan’s switch to Old Trafford will in all likelihood be funded by player sales considering the 20-time English champions are working on a tight budget this summer.

For his part, Amrabat is keen to work again with Ten Hag. He wants to be in an elite club where he can challenge himself.

Fiorentina value their star at €30m. Earlier today it emerged that Liverpool are also closely following Amrabat and could swoop in for him should Fabinho seal a move to Saudi Arabia.

Corriere dello Sport have now issued an update on the 26-year-old’s situation and claimed that he is not on good terms with Fiorentina.

The Italian publication states that Amrabat’s time at the Artemio Franchi Stadium is over – his “chapter is closed.”

Although he is still contracted to the Serie A giants until the end of next season, he is no longer viewed as part of the project.

In fact, Corriere dello Sport explain that Amrabat’s relationship with his employers started deteriorating last term. The player’s attitude and “unwelcome” remarks from his entourage regarding his desire to go elsewhere did not go down well with club chiefs.

It’s understood that Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has already held talks with the United target and informed him that the door is open and should a suitable proposal arrive, he can go.

The expectation is that the Red Devils have the biggest chance to beat all other parties to Amrabat’s services.

As the midfielder’s saga rumbles on, Fiorentina are still undecided whether to exclude him from the squad or let him train with his teammates. The latter is a more likely outcome, so as to avoid any unnecessary ill-will.

Italiano has identified Juventus’s Arthur Melo as the ideal candidate to replace Amrabat.

