Dusan Tadic, Erik ten Hag’s former Ajax captain, becomes a free agent



If there is one thing we know about Erik ten Hag’s transfer preferences, it is that he is drawn to players he knows and trusts.

It has become something of a joke among United fans that the team will soon be made up entirely of Dutch players or those who have played in the Dutch league.

United’s newest signing, Mason Mount, fits the latter description and the player who will hopefully be next through the door, Andre Onana, played for Ten Hag at Ajax.

Of Ten Hag’s other signings so far, Lisandro Martinez and Antony both played at Ajax while Tyrell Malacia played for Feyenoord. Christian Eriksen also played for Ajax at one point. Loanee Wout Weghorst is another example.

So when news that Ajax’s captain has quit the club and is now a free agent, there is an obvious question to ask: could he end up at Old Trafford?

United are desperate to bolster their attacking options, in particular, in the centre-forward position.

Dusan Tadic is a forward – a left winger by trade, but Ten Hag used him to great effect as a striker, particularly in the successful 2019/20 campaign, when he scored six goals and registered 15 assists in the 24 times he played in that position. (Source: transfermarkt.com).

Indeed, in his whole time at the Amsterdam club in all positions, the Serbian international’s goals and assists average was fantastic: 105 goals and 112 assists from 241 games.

Of course, at 34 years of age and having hardly set the world on fire during his time in the Premier League at Southampton, Tadic is not the answer to all United’s problems in the goalscoring department, but now that he is a free agent, he could be an extremely useful squad member for his former boss.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday that Tadic has left Ajax by mutual consent after he put in a formal request to leave.

Official: Dušan Tadić has left Ajax with immediate effect after formal request to terminate his contract. 🚨⚪️🔴 241 apps, 105 goals, 112 assists. Available as free agent now. pic.twitter.com/bnftx44HLo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

According to The Daily Mail, various sources have claimed he became disillusioned with the club’s vision for the future, including “transfer strategy and the quality of the squad”.

The club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League after finishing third in the Eredivisie is also cited as a reason.

Tadic had one year left on his Ajax contract and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he has left the club in order to facilitate a free transfer to a particular club with a more ambitious project. United would certainly fit that bill.

The free transfer of Eriksen last summer was a masterstroke for the Red Devils and whilst Tadic would not be expected to play such a key role as the classy Dane, he ticks all the boxes. Free transfer, low wage demands, a versatile, proven goalscorer and creator and a trusted Ten Hag general: it would not be a surprise if he were to join United this summer, and it might not be a bad idea, either.