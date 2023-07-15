Edwin van der Sar update: Man United legend repatriated from Croatia to Dutch intensive care unit



Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has been transferred from Croatia where he was receiving treatment to an intensive care unit in the Netherlands.

A week ago, news broke that the former goalkeeper was critically ill with bleeding on the brain.

Van der Sar was said to be stable.

In a recent health update issued by his wife, Annemarie, it was relayed that the 53-year-old was communicative and not in any fatal danger.

Fresh information has now come out from Annemarie via Ajax.

“Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital,” his wife said.

“His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative.”

The statement further reads, “The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week.

“Edwin has to remain in the intensive care unit where he will be investigated further, and the family fervently hope he can focus on his recovery afterwards.”

Update Edwin van der Sar on behalf of his wife Annemarie (July 15): ⁰⁰Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital. His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and… pic.twitter.com/Ji7G8o1Rtl — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 15, 2023

It’s encouraging that things seem to be getting better with every passing day and hopefully, Van der Sar will soon be on his feet and back contributing to the sport he gave so much to as a player.

The Dutchman joined United in 2005 from Fulham and spent six years at Old Trafford until his departure in 2011.

Van der Sar amassed 266 appearances.

With the Red Devils, he won multiple trophies including four Premier League titles and a Champions League. After hanging up his boots on a trophy-laden career, he returned to Ajax where he took up the role of chief executive in 2016 but left the post at the end of last season.

