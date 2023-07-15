

The clock is ticking and the endgame on Manchester United’s arguably most important deal of the summer might be approaching.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport report that manager Erik ten Hag talked to Andre Onana recently to reassure him that the deal to bring him to Old Trafford will be concluded.

It says that the Cameroonian returned to training at Inter for the second day to “empty his locker” and relive memories that led him to a Champions League final in his first, and only season at the club.

Negotiations for Onana have been reported as “practically concluded”, with the player already having agreed personal terms with United.

The final details are being ironed out, like the structure of payment, the nature of add-ons, and solidarity contributions.

Inter would also like the deal to be concluded quickly so they can reinvest the windfall from this sale.

The Serie A club is targeting Yann Sommer and Anatoliy Trubin for the goalkeeping spot while trying to make Romelu Lukaku’s signing permanent.

Therefore, the sale of Onana remains a matter of when, and not if, as Fabrizio Romano reports. There is a willingness from all parties- buyer, seller, and player- to move on as quickly as possible.

Manager Ten Hag has been the driving force of this deal, going as far as to reject alternatives offered by the club when Onana seemed out of reach financially.

The two share an illustrious history at Ajax which, although it turned frosty later, has bloomed again if the negotiations and Ten Hag’s role in them are any indication.

It would be of great relief if the deal for Onana is complete before United depart for their pre-season tour of the USA, as was the preference of the manager.

United play their first game on the tour against Olympique Lyonnais on July 19th and Onana could make his debut then if the deal is concluded in the next two days.

