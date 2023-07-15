Fabrizio Romano makes clarification about Benjamin Sesko’s future amid Man United interest



Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated that it will take a mega offer to pry Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig’s hands before he has even featured for the Bundesliga giants.

This comes amidst reported Manchester United interest in Sesko.

The Red Devils retain a long-standing admiration for the 20-year-old.

Back in April, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that United have Sesko on their list of possible striker targets in the event they failed in their efforts to sign either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

Within Old Trafford, the Slovenian is viewed as a perfect project striker – a player with massive potential who can then be nurtured to develop and become world-class.

Months ago TEAMtalk explained that Erik ten Hag’s side were keen on hijacking Sesko’s move from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig.

But now, after that deal completed, Romano points out that it will be nearly impossible to convince Leipzig to sell the goalscorer.

“Many questions about Benjamin Šeško in the strikers domino… but there’s no chance,” he tweeted.

“Šeško has just joined RB Leipzig from Salzburg and won’t leave the club, it would take an astronomical bid to change the plans.”

“No talks, no negotiations. No way.”

It’s easy to see why top teams are circling around the young star, who has previously attracted comparisons to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

In the Austrian top flight last season, Sesko managed to score 16 goals and register three assists in 30 matches.

During a time in which elite clubs in Europe are willing to spend large sums to land the services of the brightest prospects in the game, the Radece-born star falls firmly in this category.

United are however unlikely to pay big this summer as Ten Hag is working with a tight transfer budget. A swoop for Sesko may have to wait as things stand.

