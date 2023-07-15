Former Manchester United Nani set to join Turkish side Adana Demirspor

The summer transfer window is in full swing with clubs across Europe bolstering their squads for next season.

Manchester United have secured the signing of Mason Mount and Andre Onana is expected to be the second through the door after agreeing a fee with Inter.

Former United players are also making moves to pastures new and Portuguese winger Nani is one of them.

As reported by The Mirror, Nani is close to joining Turkish side Adana Demirspor on a free transfer.

After leaving Australian club Melbourne Victory at the end of the season, Nani is looking for a new challenge and appears to have found it back in Europe.

A switch to Turkey would be Nani’s ninth move of his career having represented sides across the globe.

Former Holland striker Patrick Kluivert is in charge of Demirspor and is believed to be a key factor in persuading Nani to join his ranks.

Adana Demirspor finished fourth in the Turkish League last time out and will be pushing for a title charge in the upcoming campaign.

Nani made over 200 appearances for United, scoring 71 times across his eight year spell at the club.

If the move does transpire it will be Nani’s second stint in the Turkish league.

Louis van Gaal ended the Portuguese mans stay at United in 2015 when he sold Nani to Fenerbahçe after a loan spell at Sporting Lisbon.

At 36-years-old Nani is certainly in the twilight of his career but a push for another league title looks to be whetting his appetite for another year of football at a high level.