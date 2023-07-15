Former Manchester United star Jonny Evans spotted training at Carrington



Manchester United are less than a week away from their pre-season tour to the United States and most senior professionals were seen returning to Carrington.

Manager Erik ten Hag had revealed after the Leeds victory that the players will start training from the weekend but will not be fit enough to make the squad for the Olympique Lyon game.

Academy stars and players who were either injured last season or were not involved in international football have all been training for more than a week.

Evans training at Carrington

As The Manchester Evening News pointed out, former United star Jonny Evans was also spotted training at Carrington along with both the younger group and the senior team.

The three-time Premier League winner with United is said to be considering his options following Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship and his contract with the Foxes expiring.

The 35-year-old is aiming to maintain his fitness before the start of a brand new season and links with Everton have surfaced and he could join fellow former United star Ashley Young at Merseyside.

Evans left United in 2015 after coming through the academy and United are said to be very happy with welcoming former professionals.

“It’s understood Evans has spent time training with both the academy and the first-team group and sources have indicated it has benefited both parties, with the player using the facilities ‘while lending his quality and experience’ at Carrington.

Evans lending his experience to academy stars

“A club source has said it’s ‘part of the club philosophy that former players are always welcome back’, particularly those who came up through the academy, and Evans’ presence has been considered helpful for younger players.”

He had quite the glittering career at United, and aside from winning three league titles, the Northern Ireland captain also lifted the Champions League as well as two League Cups.

Evans also lifted the FA Cup with the Foxes and has won all major club honours in England.

His vast experience in the top-flight and his status as a academy star makes him the perfect role model for the youngsters training during pre-season with the first team.