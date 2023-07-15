Harry Kane wants Manchester United, but lack of budget brings others into play



Manchester United urgently need a striker this summer but budget constraints mean that their first-choice target could finally be headed elsewhere.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reports that while Harry Kane prefers to come to Old Trafford, that option is “off the table” because of United’s lack of financial resources.

In such a situation, the striker has opened himself up to the possibility of moving abroad.

Bayern Munich were thought to be leading the race after Bild reported that a “secret meeting” took place between chiefs at the two clubs.

The Bundesliga champions have already had two bids rejected for the England captain but reports say there’s a growing optimism a deal can be reached.

A club that is looking to hijack that is Paris Saint-Germain, who need a new striker amid doubts over Kylian Mbappe’s future and Lionel Messi’s departure.

United’s chances of entering this race look slimmer with every passing day, as Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy is increasingly reluctant to sell his most prized asset to a rival Premier League club.

Kane’s preference to stay in England makes sense as he is just 48 goals away from beating Alan Shearer’s record of having the most goals in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is also a big admirer of the forward but the club’s restrictive transfer budget means Kane might have to wait for United to seel players and supplement those funds.

Even then, there would be no guarantees of a move as negotiations with Levy are always infamously tricky.

Kane’s Spurs contract expires next year and United could have signed him then on a free transfer, but it looks like Kane might want clarity on his future as soon as possible, taking United out of the race for their preferred striker target this summer.

