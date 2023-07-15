Inter Milan agree terms with Yann Sommer despite Andre Onana’s Man United transfer not being finalised



Inter Milan are close to signing Andre Onana’s replacement as first choice goalkeeper despite still not having agreed a deal with Manchester United for the shot stopper.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Inter have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich Keeper Yann Sommer and all that is left is for the two clubs to agree a fee.

Yann Sommer has said yes to Inter move, as expected. Agreement ready on personal terms as contract and salary have been discussed ⚫️🔵 Inter will now negotiate with Bayern over final fee for the Swiss goalkeeper. Inter want both Trubin & Sommer to replace Onana and Handanovic. pic.twitter.com/Rtzzn4tHDX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023

Sommer joined the Bundesliga giants as a stopgap when Manuel Neuer suffered a season-ending injury after a freak skiing accident last winter.

With Neuer now back in action, Sommer will drop to the bench so another move was expected for him.

Indeed, United themselves have been credited with interest in the Swiss international had the Onana deal not materialised.

The fact that the Sommer deal is so advanced must be reassuring for Manchester United fans, who have been hearing for over a week that the €55 million Onana deal is just hours away.

The player himself has reportedly become irritated at the delay and as reported here earlier, United manager Erik ten Hag has phoned the Cameroonian to reassure him that he can pack his bags.

It is an unwelcome hallmark of the Glazer administration at United that all deals seem to take a lifetime to finalise.

It has been reported many times that Joel Glazer is a micromanager and insists on signing off on everything, leading to a painfully slow decision-making process.

United have one more friendly to play in Europe, against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday, before embarking on their tour of the United States.

Ten Hag is desperate to get the deal finalised by then so that Onana can board the plane with his teammates.

It is always important for new players to have a pre-season to gel with their new colleagues but this is arguably more important than ever for goalkeepers, for whom communication with the defence is a massive part of the job.