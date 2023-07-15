Man United target Sofyan Amrabat targetted by Liverpool to replace outgoing Fabinho

The transfer window is now in full swing with teams up and down the country fine tuning their respective squads for the upcoming season.

Liverpool have been active in the window with incomings and outgoings and are now in the market for another midfielder off the back of losing Brazilian star Fabinho.

Fabinho is set to be the latest player to join the Saudi Pro League having agreed terms with Nuno Espirito Santo’s, Al-Ittihad, as confirmed by Ben Jacobs.

Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been heavily involved in the Fabinho move. Fabinho played under him at Rio Ave and the pair share the same agent. Fabinho has agreed terms and been given permission for a medical.🩺 pic.twitter.com/YXoAESPj7V — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 15, 2023

Jurgen Klopp will now look to replace the 29-year-old and has drawn up a list of targets.

As confirmed by James Pearce of The Athletic, the list includes Romeo Lavia, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch and Kalvin Phillips.

In terms of replacing Fabinho, Moises Caicedo is not viewed as a serious option with the Brighton midfielder expected to join Chelsea.

Romeo Lavia, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch and Kalvin Phillips are among those under consideration. #LFC https://t.co/6mW8K9awom — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 15, 2023

This news could effect Manchester United who are also in the market for further reinforcements in the middle of the park.

This is particularly true in the case of Sofyan Amrabat, who United have been heavily linked with in the past couple of weeks.

Amrabat is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford but with Liverpool now eager to add to their numbers, United will have to act with a bit more haste if they want to avoid one of their key targets joining their fierce rivals.

Romeo Lavia has also been loosely linked with a move to Old Trafford but it would be a surprise to see him join the ranks with other clubs seemingly further along in the process of a transfer.

Ryan Gravenberch has also been linked to United but a move looked more likely last season than this summer and after making the move from Leeds United to Manchester City last summer, Kalvin Phillips chances of joining United are surely up in smoke despite United’s interest last year.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add to the signing of Mason Mount in the coming weeks and will be hoping his board can deliver on his chosen targets before they are gazumped by a rival.

United fly out for their pre-season tour of the United States at the back end of next week and the boss will want as many new players through the door, as soon as possible, to give him the most amount time with them before the new season.