

One out, two in. Manchester United have begun talks to secure a second goalkeeper after the deal for Andre Onana reaches its final stages.

Fabrizio Romano reports that talks have begun on the player’s side with the Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

He reports that Suzuki is one of the three options for United as a backup goalkeeper and no talks with his club Urawa Red Diamonds have begun yet as the club aim to finalise the Onana transfer first.

With the departure of David de Gea, a new No 1 was a necessity. Onana will come in and fill that vacancy.

That would leave Dean Henderson with one foot out of the exit door, as he reportedly gave an ultimatum to the club about staying only if he was guaranteed the No 1 spot.

Therefore, with only Tom Heaton remaining as the senior option- Matej Kovar is likely to go on loan again– United needed two new goalkeepers.

Zion Suzuki’s analysis by The People’s Person showed that the 20-year-old is ready to come in and immediately be an able backup to Onana.

He has impressed in his limited appearances for the Japanese side and the upside in terms of age is an attractive proposition.

Moreover, his playing style suits the type of proactive, front-foot game that Erik ten Hag preaches.

In Onana and Heaton, he will have two mentors at different stages of their careers. The latter can pass on his experience of playing in the league and help him settle into new surroundings.

While Onana will be the ideal mentor to learn from when it comes to being a good sweeper keeper.

In the absence of competition, and a fairly affordable transfer fee reported, it can be expected that United will end this transfer window with Suzuki on their books.

