Paris Saint Germain the only club working on signing Juventus man Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United’s search for a world class centre-forward is expected to gather pace in the coming weeks.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to add more firepower to his ranks after a strong maiden campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

Despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League and ending the clubs six year trophy drought, the boss is well aware of the need for a striker.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with the task of spearheading United’s attack next season but the club are yet to make their move.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the striker’s future, admitting only one club are currently in the market for Vlahovic.

Understand Dušan Vlahović is NOT part of Chelsea list. No negotiations and no talks — Juventus bid for Lukaku hasn’t changed Chelsea stance 🔵🇷🇸 As revealed one week ago, the only club actively working on Dušan Vlahović deal is Paris Saint-Germain. 🔴🔵 Talks on, NO bid yet. pic.twitter.com/OsIC1jywlj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

Chelsea were said to be interested in signing the Serb, with Romelu Lukaku potentially being used as a makeweight in the deal.

Romano confirms Juve’s interest in Lukaku but insists Chelsea have no plans to lure Vlahovic to London.

Instead it’s PSG that remain the only club working on a deal for the big striker, who is believed to be happy to leave Italy, this summer.

It appears United are also turning their attention elsewhere, with Atalanta man Rasmus Hojlund the favourite to bolster Ten Hag’s attacking threat.

However, if United did decide Vlahovic is their man, they will only have to fend off PSG, as things stand.

Vlahovic has emerged as one of Europe’s leading marksmen and despite Juve’s turbulent season last time out, still managed a strong campaign, in Turin.

His genuine finishing ability and physical presence looks tailor made for the English game and it’s somewhat of a surprise he isn’t attracting more interest from Premier League clubs.

United only have Anthony Martial on the books as an out-and-out striker but the Frenchman’s inability to stay fit is forcing Ten Hag into the market.

Expect United to be making further moves in the market in the near future with the squad travelling out to the States for their pre-season Tour at the end of the coming week.