Real Betis join the race to sign Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on loan



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants increased backing ahead of his second season in charge but for that to happen, the club will need to sell well.

The future of quite a few senior stars are up in the air with the Dutchman not happy with the quality in the squad. Squad depth has been an issue for some time now.

Not only seniors but academy graduates also face an anxious wait with Scott McTominay among the players on the market along with the likes of Anthony Elanga and Dean Henderson.

United players up for sale irrespective of status

He has already ruthlessly sold the likes of James Garner and Zidane Iqbal as Ten Hag is not a fan of keeping youth products just for the sake of it.

One player who seems to have impressed the manager but is still not quite what the manager wants currently is Facundo Pellistri.

The Uruguayan made his debut under the former Ajax coach and went on to make 11 appearances across all competitions last campaign.

There were question marks surrounding the 21-year-old’s future after he failed to make his senior debut for two seasons.

➡️ Manchester United quiere ceder nuevamente a Facundo Pellistri. Antes pretende realizar una extensión de contrato. Se analiza si es lo mejor extender. #Betis es uno de los equipos junto al #Twente donde podría ser cedido. @VQV_Futbol pic.twitter.com/jPcNGGJRhy — Fabián Bertolini (@F_Bertolini) July 13, 2023

Despite impressing in the limited chances he got, the €8.5million arrival from Penarol might find chances hard to come by next season due to the presence of Amad Diallo and the versatility of both Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.

That is why the club are looking at agreeing a long-term deal with the Uruguay international before sending him out on loan.

La Liga side Real Betis, against whom Pellistri shone last season in the Europa League, have thrown their hat in the ring as per Uruguayan radio station VQV.

Pellistri loan race heating up

“Manchester United wants to loan Facundo Pellistri back. Before, he intends to make a contract extension.

“It is analyzed if it is the best to extend. #Betis is one of the teams next to #Twente where he could be transferred.”

Ten Hag holds an excellent relationship with his former club FC Twente and they could hold a slight edge but the level of play is much higher is Spain.

But Pellistri’s two stints at Alaves did not go according to plan and Ten Hag might want to keep a closer eye on his developments and the Eredivisie side hold the advantage in that respect.