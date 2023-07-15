Videos: Manchester United’s first-team stars return to training ahead of pre-season tour



A number of Manchester United’s senior players returned to training today with the club’s pre-season campaign expected to go into full throttle.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri just to mention a few were all spotted arriving in Carrington.

Reporting for duty 🫡#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2023

Putting in a weekend workout 🏋️‍♂️♨️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2023

These players did not feature in United’s 2-0 win against Leeds in Oslo, Norway.

They consisted of a select group of stars who featured in the international fixtures held in mid-June and as such were given an extended break.

That holiday period has now officially come to an end and it’s back to work with the upcoming 2023/24 season in mind.

After the Leeds game, Erik ten Hag spoke to MUTV and confirmed that these players would be returning today.

The Red Devils are set to face French giants Lyon on Wednesday in Edinburgh before jetting off to the USA just a few days later.

In the US, United will play take on Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Ten Hag is still dealing with a few injury doubts.

Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson are all still continuing with their respective recoveries.

The trio were not present in Oslo. Henderson is reportedly on Nottingham Forest’s radar and could depart imminently.

Fred is in a similar boat to the English goalkeeper. Ten Hag could not count on the 30-year-old midfielder against Leeds as it was deemed necessary that his workload be managed.

The Brazilian is attracting overtures from multiple parties with an Old Trafford exit firmly on the cards for him.

