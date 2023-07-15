West Ham United launch Harry Maguire loan bid



West Ham United are preparing to make a move to sign Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

The Telegraph reports that the London club aims to “test defender’s resolve to stay at Manchester United”.

The outlet says that “he is … high on David Moyes’s wanted list at centre-back although the east London club would prefer a loan move to a permanent deal at this stage.”

Given United’s desperation to raise transfer funds this summer and West Ham’s bulging wallet following the £105 million sale of Declan Rice, it seems unlikely that United will be very excited about the deal being a loan.

That is surely not beyond the Hammers’ means, but there are other issues to consider.

Maguire’s £190,000 per week wages could make a permanent move difficult without some sort of compensation package.

Moreover, The Telegraph note that Maguire “is understood to be happy at [United] and believes he can break back into the team” despite falling down to fifth in the centre back pecking order behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw.

United were reported recently to have slapped a £50 million asking price on the England man, although Premier League clubs are said to believe that £35 million will get the job done.

The wording of The Telegraph’s report is interesting in that it says the Hammers “would prefer” a loan rather than a transfer. This does not rule out the possibility of a permanent switch.

This is unlikely to be resolved quickly and if Maguire is disposed to leaving Old Trafford at all, he will undoubtedly be advised by his agents Triple S Sports to see who else throws their cap into the ring this summer.

West Ham will be able to offer Europa League football after their Europa Conference League victory.

However, the 30 year old is expected to have options in Serie A that could be more attractive.