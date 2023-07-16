Andre Onana: Man United reach €50 million agreement with Inter Milan over transfer



Manchester United and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of Andre Onana, according to Tier 1 reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The price will be €50 million plus bonuses.

Di Marzio tweeted this evening that the deal is “closing for €50 million plus bonuses. The parties are sorting out the details on the payment methods.

“Between tomorrow and Tuesday the Cameroonian should go to Manchester.”

#Calciomercato | @Inter, #Onana–@ManUtd in chiusura per 50 milioni più bonus. Le parti stanno sistemando i dettagli sulle modalità di pagamento. Tra domani e martedì il camerunese dovrebbe andare a Manchester 👉 https://t.co/FjwjFgwx9R pic.twitter.com/zLiQsjyiZV — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 16, 2023

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed with his famous “Here we go” this evening.

André Onana to Manchester United, it’s finally here we go! 🚨🔴🇨🇲 Clubs are closing in on the agreement then Onana will travel for medical tests and contract signing. Man Utd set to request VISA for Onana for USA trip. Ten Hag will have the new goalkeeper he wanted. pic.twitter.com/hWQX9svsMV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

Romano said “Clubs are closing in on the agreement then Onana will travel for medical tests and contract signing.

“Man Utd set to request VISA for Onana for USA trip.

“Ten Hag will have the new goalkeeper he wanted.”

The news was confirmed by another reliable journalist, Alfredo Pedulla, who tweeted “#Onana-#ManchesterUnited: done deal”.

Reports earlier today from Italy suggested that the deal would be closed either today or tomorrow and they have proven to be true, assuming that Di Marzio, Romano and Pedulla are correct.

British reports this evening have centred around an agreement between Onana and United over his personal terms, but in truth these had been broadly agreed long ago.

The hold up had always been in regard to the agreement between the two clubs, which now appears to have been resolved at exactly the price Pedulla mentioned yesterday.

It had long been thought that the final amount would be €55 million plus bonuses as Inter had dug their heels in for an overall package that would add up to €60 million. At €50 million, United will be pleased to have stood their ground and got a good deal for a world class keeper.

Di Marzio later added that “about the trip to Manchester by #Onana, there is no certainty because the Cameroonian does not have visa permission yet. Maybe he’ll stop off elsewhere first, then go to the UK as soon as he can.”