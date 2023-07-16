Eric Bailly and Alex Telles not present at Man United training with the pair designated as “must-sells”



Manchester United’s Eric Bailly and Alex Telles were not among the senior players that returned to team training on Saturday as the club’s pre-season campaign goes into full swing.

A number of first-team stars reported to Carrington yesterday ahead of the game against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday before eventually flying to the United States.

Conspicuously, Bailly and Telles were not spotted and The Manchester Evening News claims that it could be due to their imminent departures from the club.

Samuel Luckhurst reports, “United regard Bailly and Telles as must-sells this summer and neither are expected to be included in the tour squad that departs for the United States on Wednesday.

“Bailly, 29, and Telles, 30, are both out of contract next year and would not have their one-year extensions triggered if United fail to sell them in the summer or winter transfer windows.

“Bailly and Telles were the only two players on international duty in June who were not present for Saturday’s session.”

The defensive duo both spent time out on loan last season – Bailly with Marseille and Telles with Sevilla, who won the Europa League.

Both seemingly did not do enough to warrant being signed permanently in the eyes of their temporary employers, who elected to effectively return them to Old Trafford.

They are however not short of admirers and have attracted interest in their services.

The Peoples Person covered a recent report which revealed that Telles is on Al-Nassr’s radar. The Saudi Arabian club are keen on reuniting the Brazilian left-back with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bailly is wanted by Real Betis although as it stands, he’s more of a second option for Manuel Pellegrini’s side who have earmarked Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu as their primary target in that area of the pitch.

Telles and Bailly’s sales would enable United to get decent fees, which can then be added to Ten Hag’s transfer kitty and possibly allow the Dutchman to sign at least one replacement in the back line.

