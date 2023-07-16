Erik ten Hag favourite Ryan Gravenberch made available for loan by Bayern Munich



Manchester United could have an opportunity to sign a key target on loan this summer as manager Erik ten Hag continues to work with a limited budget.

The manager would ideally like to strengthen in all areas of the pitch but so far has only signed Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Central midfield was a threadbare area last season and an injury to Donny van de Beek meant that an emergency loan had to be organised for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer for the second part of the campaign.

With Sabitzer now back in Munich and Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Fred all linked with moves away from the club, central midfield is once again a priority.

In this regard, Ten Hag has reportedly held a long-term interest in being reunited with one of Sabitzer’s teammates in Bavaria, Ryan Gravenberch.

Reports last season claimed that Bayern had issued a “hands off” warning to clubs pursuing Gravenberch, who was desperately unhappy at his lack of minutes at the Allianz Arena.

But now, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the German giants are disposed to letting the Dutch star leave on loan this season.

Tuttosport say that this has piqued the interest of Inter Milan, who have already spoken to Gravenberch’s agent, Enzo Raiola. But given United’s existing interest and need for reinforcements, it will surely be discussed in the corridors of power at Old Trafford as well.

Ten Hag, of course, knows the player well, having been his manager at Ajax for three years.

It was the now United manager who promoted the midfielder from Ajax’s youth team in 2019 when he was just 17 years old.

Gravenberch made 29 appearances during that season.

He quickly became a mainstay in Ten Hag’s all-conquering Ajax side as they romped to consecutive Eredivisie victories in 2020/21 and 21/22.

If Tuttosport’s information is correct and the 21 year old is available for loan, it would be a huge surprise if Ten Hag did not make a move for his young protégé, especially if a buy option was included in the deal.