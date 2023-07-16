Luton Town prepared to sign Tom Heaton, waiting for Manchester United’s green light



Manchester United are set to undergo major changes in the goalkeeping department ahead of manager Erik ten Hag’s second season.

David de Gea has already announced his departure after 12 years at the club and the club are extremely close to agreeing a deal with Inter Milan for Andre Onana.

That will likely lead to Dean Henderson leaving the club for Nottingham Forest. The academy graduate only wanted to stay as a starter and the Cameroonian’s arrival will mean playing second-fiddle which he has no interest in.

Heaton’s uncertain status

Tom Heaton, who was reserve keeper last season, has not played as many games as he would have liked and is eyeing a more prominent role.

Premier League new boys Luton Town as well as Everton have been linked with a move with the United manager blocking his exit due to the uncertainty surrounding the goalkeeping position at the moment.

But Ten Hag is also targetting a backup keeper with Japan youth prospect Zion Suzuki of interest while Matej Kovar also remains at the club.

The 23-year-old impressed last season on loan and won the league with Sparta Prague while he also impressed against Leeds in the first pre-season friendly last week.

If Ten Hag decides the confident Kovar can be an able deputy for Onana, a move opens up for Heaton. An untested Suzuki does not change matters at the moment.

According to The Sun, Luton are still waiting for an answer from the Red Devils regarding the possibility of landing the England international.

The report indicates that the 37-year-old could become surplus to requirements and that could lead to a move occurring.

Luton want Heaton

“Luton also hope to get a thumbs up from Manchester United for experienced keeper Tom Heaton.

“Heaton, 37, is needed by United until they add new signings in that department but could be allowed to go once they have them.”

Luton want Premier League experience between the sticks and who better way than someone who has played more than 100 matches in the division.

The academy graduate has made three appearances since his return to the club two seasons ago. He was a member of the squad under Sir Alex Ferguson but never managed to make an appearance.