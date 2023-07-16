Man United in shock swoop for David Alaba with Erik ten Hag confident of signing the defender



Manchester are interested in signing Real Madrid defender David Alaba according to a report from Spain.

El Nacional relay that the Red Devils are plotting a move for Alaba, who is unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu and is considering his options this summer.

In a similar vein to events surrounding Casemiro a year ago when the Brazilian completed a £70m switch to Old Trafford after a failed pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, the same scenario could play out again – this time with Alaba.

As per the Catalan publication, there is a possibility that the Austrian could say “goodbye unexpectedly” to his current teammates.

Alaba is aware he is not guaranteed to feature heavily in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans in the upcoming campaign, as the Real Madrid boss was not especially pleased with his performances in the past few games he played.

“This has caused the Austrian international to consider the idea of ​​listening to the offer prepared by the United who also guarantee to pay him a much higher fee.”

“This forces Madrid to intervene, who will have to convince him not to follow Casemiro.”

“Ten Hag is optimistic, and believes that he will be able to seduce the former TSG Hoffenheim or Bayern Munich player to betray Florentino Pérez.”

El Nacional explains that the 31-year-old already called Los Blancos chiefs to express his desire to go elsewhere should the opportunity present itself.

As long as Perez is willing to negotiate, the 20-time English champions are understood to be willing to push for Alaba’s services.

It’s a well-known fact that Ten Hag would ideally like a defender, owing to the solid links to the likes of Kim Min-jae, Axel Disasi and Jean-Clair Todibo just to mention a few.

On the Alaba front, he is one to watch and see how the situation develops, if the El Nacional report is anything to go by.

