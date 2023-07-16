Manchester United provide update about captaincy decision following Harry Maguire announcement



Manchester United have issued an update on the news today that Harry Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United.

A decision as to who will take the armband next will be relayed to supporters once the players have been informed by Erik ten Hag, according to the club website.

The Red Devils statement also reads, “Everyone at Manchester United thanks Harry for his contribution as captain over the past three-and-a-half years.”

This comes after Maguire’s announcement that following talks with Ten Hag, it had been decided he will no longer be United’s official skipper.

The England international thanked fans for their support over the years and confirmed that he would support whoever comes after him to the fullest.

The Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst reports, “Manchester United say an announcement on the club captaincy is unlikely before they fly to New York on Wednesday due to training and travel schedules.”

“Ten Hag yet to inform the whole squad of his choice.”

#mufc say an announcement on the club captaincy is unlikely before they fly to New York on Wednesday due to training and travel schedules. Ten Hag yet to inform the the whole squad of his choice. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 16, 2023

Amidst all this, uncertainty over Maguire’s long-term Old Trafford future continues to grow.

The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson explains that the 30-year-old is still unsure about leaving United. However, the desire to guarantee his place in the Three Lions set-up may ultimately force his hand.

Maguire undecided about leaving @manutd, this humble hack is informed, but protecting his England place may force his hand… pic.twitter.com/JEFy8Qz1Ck — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) July 16, 2023

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Bruno Fernandes is the most likely candidate to take up the leadership role.

Last season the Portuguese playmaker primarily shouldered responsibilities associated with the captaincy with Maguire relegated to a place on the bench.

Fernandes did well and showed he is more than capable of handling the pressure associated with such a high-profile position.

Casemiro also recently hinted that he would be open to succeeding Maguire and having more influence on the team.

