Paris Saint-Germain to bid €80 million for Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos



Manchester United’s search for a new striker is going on but one of their transfer targets could be off the market soon.

Portuguese outlet CM reports that Paris Saint-Germain will bid €80 million for Goncalo Ramos “in the coming days”.

The Portuguese hitman is reportedly one of the top targets for new manager Luis Enrique and the Ligue 1 club are prepared to test SL Benfica’s resolve with a bid.

Ramos has been one of the hottest names on the striker’s market this summer. The 22-year-old scored 27 goals and notched 12 assists in 47 appearances in his breakout season in 2022/23.

Multiple teams have been credited with an interest in him, but Benfica’s firm asking price of close to €100 million has deterred potential suitors so far.

The €80 million bid by PSG will be the highest they will have received so far and with Enrique’s blessing, it is likely to happen.

PSG urgently need a striker after Kylian Mbappe’s public declaration of not signing a new contract and Lionel Messi’s departure.

Unlike United, money is not an object for the Parisiens. They have already above €100 million to kickstart the Luis Enqriue project and further outlay is on the cards.

United, meanwhile, have been reduced to looking for gambles and bargains amid a restrictive transfer budget.

Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund has become the primary target but even the 20-year-old with nine Serie A goals to his name last season is proving difficult to extract.

However, things could change if recent reports of Glazers sanctioning additional transfer funds are to be believed.

Either way, it is likely that United will end the window with a new striker on the books.

The possibility of that striker being Ramos, however, is dim, especially if state-rich PSG have entered the bidding war with a renewed purpose and direction.

