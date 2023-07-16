Real Betis looking to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on free transfer

La Liga club Real Betis are believed to be looking to sign out-of-favour Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly on a free transfer.

El Nacional reported on Sunday that although the Ivorian still has a year left on his Man United contract, Betis believe that they can bring Bailly in for free because he has not been included in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the Red Devils.

The outlet reports that “Betis will not pay a single euro for Bailly , who will have to get [United] to him let go free, even if he has signed a contract until 2024.”

Bailly has long been linked with a move to Betis, with the Spanish club signalling their interest in the player as they seek to fill the void left behind by recently-departed defenders Víctor Ruiz and Edgar González.

Other reports have suggested that Bailly is only a backup option and that Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini’s first choice was Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu.

United have reportedly expressed their willingness to part ways with Bailly, with the Manchester Evening News claiming that the club identified both him and left back Alex Telles as “must-sell” players this summer.

Earlier today, both Bailly and Telles were noticeably absent from United’s training session as an array of first-team stars reported to Carrington in preparation for United’s pre-season fixtures.

Betis’s interest in pursuing a free deal for Bailly is another sucker punch to United, who previously expressed a willingness to part ways with the defender for £2 million despite paying £30 million to bring him in from Villarreal in 2016.

Since arriving at United, Bailly has struggled to make an impact, missing 103 games for the Red Devils through injury.

Unable to convince Ten Hag to include him in United’s lineup, Bailly was sent out on loan to Marseille last season, where he embarked on another disappointing campaign.

Bailly was suspended for seven games due to a high boot tackle.

This ban, in addition to several thigh and leg injury setbacks, saw the Ivorian make just 23 appearances for the French club in all competitions.

Although Bailly’s departure would come at a loss for United given the £30 million price tag paid to bring him to Old Trafford, the club would do well to offload him and free up some of its wage budget, especially with deals for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund in their sights.