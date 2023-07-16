West Ham edge ahead of Newcastle in the race for Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire



It is well-known at this point that Manchester United need to sell players if they are to back manager Erik ten Hag who wants multiple reinforcements throughout the squad.

Mason Mount has already arrived and even played his first unofficial game and reports suggest goalkeeper Andre Onana is not too far away either.

But an elite striker is what the Dutch boss craves the most and so far the asking price of both Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund have proved beyond their current budget.

There is also a question of adding a versatile forward, a reserve goalkeeper and a defensive midfielder and United need to get their act together when it comes to selling players.

Maguire to be sold this window

As per Football Insider, club captain Harry Maguire could be the first to depart with West Ham edging ahead of Newcastle in the race for the centre-back.

West Ham boss David Moyes is a big fan and he could use money that came in from the Declan Rice deal to buy the United defender.

He started only 16 times last season and it was clear to see that the United manager was not too happy with the Englishman and preferred more mobile defenders.

The former Leicester City star arrived at Old Trafford for a mammoth £80million back in 2019. While United had tentatively slapped a £50million price tag on him, realistically, he could be available for £35million.

“West Ham lead Newcastle United in the race to sign Man United star Harry Maguire, sources have told Football Insider. A bid of around £35m could be enough to convince them to sell.

“The Irons have climbed above Newcastle, who have been trailing the England international all summer, while former suitors Aston Villa are no longer interested following the signing of Pau Torres.”

The only problem both the Hammers and the Magpies will face is covering Maguire’s wages. He is currently on almost £200,000-a-week after incremental increases and his United contract still has two more years to run.

Funds to be utilised for further reinforcements

He will need to take a wage cut in order to make the move a reality and he would preferably want European football as well.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order and is even behind left-back Luke Shaw and this has put his national team spot in jeopardy.

The 30-year-old, on his part, wants to fight for his place and impress during pre-season and has even undergone special training prior to returning to Carrington.

If Maguire were to leave and decent money gets recouped, another centre-back is likely to be brought in.

After missing out on Kim Min-jae, the likes of Axel Disasi and Benjamin Pavard are the attainable targets currently.