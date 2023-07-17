Atalanta find Rasmus Hojlund replacement as links to Manchester United continue



Having finally struck a deal for the capture of Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, Manchester United are continuing their shopping in Italy and have turned their attentions to Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

It is an open secret that United are in the market for a new striker this season after losing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani last year, and with Mason Greenwood still unavailable following a criminal investigation.

With potential top options Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen priced out of contention, United have set their sights on Hojlund but a deal they though might cost around €35 million seems to have escalated out of all proportion.

As reported here earlier today, the British press claim that Atalanta are asking €100 million for the 20 year old, but the Italian press are quoting much more realistic figures of between €40 and €70 million.

What adds more weight to the Italian claims is that la Dea are sourcing a replacement for Hojlund, which suggests that they expect to sell him this summer.

Top of the list, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (today’s paper edition, page 16), is Almeria’s El Bilal Touré. The backup option is PSG’s Hugo Ekitiké.

Atalanta are concerned that the affair will drag on all summer. GdS notes that “even [head coach] Gasperini admits that he is setting himself a time limit to close the circle.

“So he and Atalanta know that a sequel to last summer cannot be ruled out, when Hojlund arrived at the end of August, with the championship already underway.

“This time it could go the other way, but [Atalanta] hope that everything will happen, if it has to happen, sooner: to be able to define the income in good time.”

This desire for a swift resolution should play into United’s hands in negotiations, although they, too will equally want the matter resolved without delay.

A confounding factor in the deal is PSG’s increasing interest in the young Dane. The last thing United need would be a bidding war with a rich club.

United fans are used to transfer negotiations dragging on all summer, but in this case, there is a definite will from both parties for a swift resolution and personal terms have already been agreed with the striker.