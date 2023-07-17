Bayern Munich willing to part with Leon Goretzka with Manchester United linked

With the transfer window in full swing, Manchester United are working on additions to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for reinforcements as he looks to bridge the gap between United and Treble-winning Manchester City.

The United boss has secured the signing of Mason Mount but is looking for further additions to his engine room.

As reported by Sky Germany, Bayern Munich are open to discussions for one of United’s targets, Leon Goretzka.

United have previously registered interest in Goretzka and with Bayern now willing to listen to offers, a deal may be possible this summer.

The German giants have set an asking price of between €40-50million for the 28-year-old, with Thomas Tuchel looking to reinvest in his midfield.

“Tt is indeed the case that FCB would hand over Goretzka if a serious offer of 40 to 50 million euros is on the table. According to the current status, Tuchel is planning to use new signing Konrad Laimer,” say Sky Germany.

The German international has been a mainstay in the Bayern side since his move from Schalke in 2018.

Goretzka would certainly add physicality to Erik ten Hag’s midfield and would give the Dutchman a wealth of options in the middle of the park.

However, United need to raise funds this summer and will need to move some players on if they are to find the money for Goretzka.

Fred is seemingly the most likely to leave Old Trafford and would free up room in the squad for another midfield player to join the ranks.

Ten Hag will be hoping his board can get deals done as efficiently as possible with the squad flying out to their pre season tour of the States at the end of this week.