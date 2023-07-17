Bruno Fernandes turned down Saudi Arabia big-money move, captaincy on the cards



Saudi Arabia is proving to be quite the hotspot for footballers this season with many of the top stars moving there after being offered humongous wages.

The likes of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few who have joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle-east.

Several Manchester United stars are also being eyed by Saudi clubs with Brazilians Fred and Alex Telles of interest.

Bruno was offered huge money by Saudi clubs

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United talisman Bruno Fernandes was also offered a huge pay-rise but he ended up turning down the proposal.

The Portuguese, whose transfer under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed the club’s trajectory, is desperate to win trophies at Old Trafford.

“A few months ago, at the end of May, some Saudi clubs approached Bruno Fernandes for crazy money,” the Italian told The United Stand.

Understand Bruno Fernandes rejected more than two approaches from Saudi one month ago. 🔴🇵🇹 It’s only Manchester United for Bruno who’s expected to become the next permanent captain. 👀©️ pic.twitter.com/W0xljRWWiu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

“The idea of Bruno has always been the same – no way. He wants to stay at Manchester United and win at Manchester United.

“He feels that now finally the project at Manchester United is going to the next step and he deserves to be a really important player in every single point of view, including the captaincy, for United.”

Things are definitely changing under Ten Hag. While United’s overall performances were decent under Solskjaer, they never managed to win silverware.

The Dutchman has changed all of that with a Carabao Cup triumph in his first season and reaching the FA Cup final as well.

Captaincy calling for Bruno?

Things are definitely looking up for both United and Fernandes with the captaincy possibly going to him as the manager wants a vocal presence on the field.

Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the armband, hardly played last campaign and the former Ajax coach wants someone who is always present. Who better than Fernandes who has never missed a game due to injury.

“I think for Erik ten Hag it’s crucial to have a captain who is always on the pitch; a captain who can help the squad in every game. This is really important.

“Let’s see what Erik ten Hag will communicate to the squad but Bruno is the big candidate to become the new captain,” Romano added.