Chelsea interested in signing Harry Maguire



Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is reportedly ready to leave the club after the latest captaincy snub.

According to The Sun, Maguire was upset after being stripped of the armband by Erik ten Hag.

He is considering his Old Trafford exit, with Chelsea interested in signing him.

Yesterday, Maguire took to social media to share his feelings after being removed from captaincy.

“Since the day I took on the role three and a half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.”

“I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility, and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

The England star was not a regular in Ten Hag’s plans last season and was immediately replaced by Lisandro Martinez.

West Ham and Tottenham are among the other clubs interested in him.

United will likely drop their asking price from €50 million to €30 million.

A stumbling block in any potential deal could be his wages.

It is hard to imagine any club paying over £200Kp/w to a player of his calibre.

Another option could be sending him out on loan.