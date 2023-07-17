Confirmed: Fabrizio Romano says Marcus Rashford has already signed new Man United deal



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has already put pen-to-paper on a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford according to Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that an agreement had been found with Rashford’s camp over a fresh five-year contract.

After months of negotiations, talks have ended positively.

As per Ornstein, Rashford was the subject of lucrative financial offers from both English and foreign clubs, but he turned them all down to continue his career at his boyhood club.

The Peoples Person covered a report which mentioned that the 25-year-old’s renewed financial package lies in the region of £325,000 per week.

Romano has issued an update and said, “Marcus Rashford has signed new deal at Manchester United. It’s all sealed and delivered — club statement soon.”

“Verbal agreement reached one month ago, as revealed. It’s now all signed and completed.”

“Contract valid until June 2028, five-year deal. Confirmed.”

Marcus Rashford has signed new deal at Manchester United. It’s all sealed and delivered — club statement soon 🚨🔴 Verbal agreement reached one month ago, as revealed. It’s now all signed and completed. 🔒 Contract valid until June 2028, five year deal. Confirmed. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ZLHEAm0yJn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

United supporters will be pleased with this development and the fact that the academy graduate has committed his future to the club.

Last season was Rashford’s best in terms of numbers in front of goal and overall impact on the team.

He plundered an impressive 17 goals and five assists in 35 Premier League games. In all competitions for the Red Devils, the England international managed a career-high 30 goals and nine assists.

Alongside his teammates, Rashford returned to training at Carrington on Saturday in preparation for the pre-season tour.

He will be in contention to play a part on Wednesday in a friendly clash against Lyon before departing for the United States afterwards.

