Fabrizio Romano reveals realistic fee for Rasmus Hojlund

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a realistic transfer fee for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

In his latest Youtube video, he specifies €70 million as the approximate price at which Manchester United can negotiate a transfer.

The Peoples Person also covered an earlier report by Corriere dello Sport quoting an even lower figure of €45 million.

The higher of these figures, that of Romano, is the more likely but even this is significantly lower than that reported earlier by The Athletic, who insist that Atalanta are demanding close to €100m for Hojlund.

United’s player plus cash offer had been rejected.

After finalising a deal for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, United will now turn their attention towards a striker.

Ten Hag is a keen admirer of Hojlund, with the club viewing him as an option for the long term.

He has demonstrated excellent finishing skills and a keen eye for goal, making him a clinical striker.

Hojlund is a versatile forward who can play in various attacking positions, such as a centre-forward or a supporting striker.

His ability to adapt to different roles adds value to any team.

With United restricted by Financial Fair Play rules, they will need to sell players to fund any more moves.

According to Chris Wheeler (The Daily Mail), Dean Henderson is expected to join Nottingham Forest for £20 million.

Anthony Elanga, Fred, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are some of the players that could be shown the exit door.