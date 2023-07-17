Fabrizio Romano reveals when Andre Onana will arrive at Man United to seal his move



Fabrizio Romano has clarified Andre Onana’s transfer plans and confirmed that the goalkeeper is not expected to arrive in England today to complete his transfer to Manchester United.

It was confirmed yesterday that an agreement had been found with Inter Milan for Onana’s switch to Old Trafford.

It was suggested that the official announcement to declare Onana’s switch to United would be made today but this will not be the case.

Romano explains that work is still being done behind the scenes to facilitate the Cameroonian’s travel from Italy to Manchester.

“Understand André Onana will not fly today to Manchester despite reports — he’s still in Milano with his camp.”

“No announcement today — waiting to travel to England later this week for the medical tests.”

“Man Utd, busy preparing documents on player and contract side.”

This heavily suggests that Onana may not be on the plane when United take off for the United States on Wednesday as part of the club’s pre-season tour.

It’s likely that Onana will join his teammates much later once everything is done and all documents are signed.

The 27-year-old’s arrival should set the ball rolling for Dean Henderson‘s exit to Nottingham Forest.

The Athletic pointed out that talks are already underway between Forest and United for Henderson.

Negotiations are at an early stage but there is hope and willingness from all parties to get a deal over the line.

