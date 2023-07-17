Flamengo eyeing cut-price deal for out-of-favour Manchester United defender Alex Telles



Flamengo are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing Alex Telles this summer, but only at a severely reduced price.

Sports Witness have recapped the emerging stories from Brazil concerning the fullback, with O Gobo reporting Flamengo are worried about their depth in the left-back position.

Felipe Luís is 37 years old and alternative Artyon Lucas may be on the move, ensuring manager Jorge Sampaoli “wants a new player for the position.”

Sports Witness then relays the words of Jorge Nicola, a journalist based in Brazil, who corroborates Telles as a “target” for Flamengo.

Nicola recounts, however, that a large discrepancy exists between the perceived market value of the fullback and the fee Flamengo would be willing to pay.

Telles has twelve months remaining on his current deal with United, although the club reserves the right to extend this by a year. There appears little appetite at Old Trafford for this to happen however.

The Brazilian’s exit is considered “almost certain” having already spent last season on loan at Sevilla.

Telles played 38 times for the Spanish club as they completed their seemingly annual Europa League victory.

He also provided three assists and was selected for the Brazilian World Cup squad. It appeared a successful loan from the vantage point of Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano reports, however, the feelings were not reciprocated in Spain. Sevilla will not attempt to make the deal for Telles a permanent one, instead targeting their former fullback, Sergio Reguilon, currently on loan at Atlético Madrid from Tottenham.

Football Espana reportedly claimed a fee in the region of €10m would be sufficient to secure Telles’ relocation to Spain – a fee far beyond the financial capability of Flamengo.

As such, there does not appear a natural destination for Telles. And in a transfer window where United are extremely keen to sell, this may play into the Brazilian club’s hands.

The fullback was not present as United’s preseason training began – a death knell for a player’s future prospects at a club.

Samuel Luckhurst reports United consider Telles a “must sell” this summer, which means he may turn from “target” to ‘target acquired’ for Flamengo.

