From Italy: Man United expected to pay significantly less than expected for Andre Onana



Only small details are left before Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is given the green light to travel to England and complete a sensational transfer from Inter Milan to Manchester United.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the Red Devils had reached an agreement with Inter for their goalkeeper.

In the early stages, Inter were holding out for a total package worth €60 million, but it has now been detailed that United are set to pay significantly less than this in a major win for the 20-time English champions.

Gianluca Di Marzio states that a compromise was reached at €55 million, including bonuses.

This slightly differs from Alfredo Pedulla who has been consistently reliable and accurate during the Onana negotiations.

He says that the final sum stands at €50 million to be supplemented by an additional €4 million in add-ons.

With all this already settled, the “all clear is incoming.”

#Onana–#ManchesterUnited ⏳ le cifre finali 50 più 4. Via libera in arrivo — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) July 16, 2023

Pedulla also explains that only “last bureaucratic steps” remain until Onana can officially be regarded as a United player.

All through Monday, both clubs spent time preparing key documentation and thrashing out the minute specifics of the deal.

The Cameroonian is expected in England in “the next few hours” to carry out his medical and finally sign the contract. An official announcement from United will then follow.

Pedulla’s information aligns with Fabrizio Romano’s update about Onana not travelling to Manchester on Monday, contrary to earlier reports.

As per the transfer guru, there’s no chance that the goalkeeper makes the journey overnight.

Again, for Man United fans asking: NO chance for Onana to travel overnight. Expectation is for medical tests then contract signing between Wednesday and Thursday. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/N5zz7OgEeq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are closing in on a replacement for their star man.

Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer is set to arrive at the San Siro in a €6 million arrangement.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin is also being pursued by the Serie A giants and his arrival is imminent since Simone Inzaghi also lost Onana’s deputy, Samir Handanovic.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that Onana’s move is finalized just in time for him to be on the plane as the squad makes its way to the United States on Wednesday.

