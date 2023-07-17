Glazers may have performed a dramatic U-turn on Manchester United sale – report



There is still a possibility that the Glazers may end up staying onboard as Manchester United owners, according to The Athletic journalist Matt Slater.

Almost nine months after the United takeover process was kickstarted by the Glazer family, fans are no closer to knowing who will take over the reins at Old Trafford.

A Qatari bid spearheaded by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani remains in close competition with INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe for a majority buy-out of the Red Devils.

While Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100% of United, Sir Jim is keen to buy just enough shares to guarantee himself control and the ability to call the shots.

Amidst all the uncertainty, it’s the supporters who have suffered as they continue to grow frustrated with the Glazers’ indecision.

In recent weeks, talk about the sale has simmered down, raising speculation that the Glazers could be thinking about staying a little bit longer.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which stated that no suitor has met the American family’s asking price for United and this is the primary reason why a change of guard has not taken place.

Slater spoke to Stretford Paddock and claimed that there are signs the Glazers could perform a dramatic U-turn.

He said, “It’s sort of gone from 2022 where they were like: guys should we check out? We’ve been here a while and this might be the time now to go do something else?”

Slater explained that the Glazers could now be questioning the wisdom of relinquishing their position.

“Should we [Glazers] hold on a bit longer? We could look stupid again. It’s that looking daft. If we sell now, we could be in the business books in five, 10 years’ time as the idiots who sold out just before the next big ramp-up of club valuations.”

🗣"It's gone from shall we go and do something else to shall we hold on a bit longer?"@mjshrimper reveals the Glazers may have changed their minds..😡 #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/WLpQYVytUe — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 17, 2023

Slater added that the dragged-out takeover fiasco has been primarily intended to squeeze as much money out of Sheikh Jassim as possible, as it is a well-known fact he can afford to pay up.

“The Qataris are sick of being taken for mugs. If they overpay in this deal, they worry that they will be asked to overpay on the next property deal or the next time they buy a chunk of Uber or Starbucks or whatever it is…or the next time a piece of real estate comes up in Manchester or London or Paris or Geneva or wherever it might be.”

With no end in sight, patience will be key. It’s a waiting game. Needless to say, a scenario in which the Glazers stay as administrators will in all likelihood not go down well within the fanbase.

