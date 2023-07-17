Jack Butland opens up on reason for leaving Manchester United this summer

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department has undergone major changes this summer with Erik ten Hag upgrading his options between the sticks.

David de Gea’s twelve year stay at the club was brought to an end after discussions over a new contract broke down, leaving the Spaniard searching for pastures new.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana is set to be the man tasked with filling De Gea’s gloves, with a move to Manchester all but signed.

On top of De Gea’s departure, Jack Butland failed to extend his loan spell at the club, having spent the second half of last season at Old Trafford.

As reported by The Mirror, Butland says he could have stayed at United but opted for a move north of the border to Rangers, in search of first team football.

“As much as I enjoyed Palace and as good as United was, I missed playing. All right, ‘Could you be at United?’ Well, yes, but what would the rest of my career look like?” he said.

Butland failed to make an appearance during his time at United and decided that it was time for a new challenge after seeing his career stall in recent years.

“I am still 30. There’s a long way to go. If I went through my career without any setbacks and without any moments it would have been a miracle. These things happen. One or two of them happened at a good time, not in my prime if you like,” said Butland.

It’s unclear whether United would have made a formal offer for the Englishman but there looks to be space for a goalkeeper in the squad with Dean Henderson expected to leave.

Nottingham Forest looks likely to be Henderson’s new home, with the 26-year-old impressing Steve Cooper during his loan spell last season.

That would leave Tom Heaton and Matěj Kovář as the only back-ups to Onana, who is expected to formalize his transfer to United before the squad head off to the States at the end of this week.

Ten Hag’s philosophy requires a goalkeeper who is capable with his feet and the addition of Onana is expected to transform United’s ability to build out from the back, allowing the Dutch coach to further implement his style of play at Old Trafford.