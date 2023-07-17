Man United turn down West Ham United’s loan request for Harry Maguire



Manchester United have refused an offer from West Ham United to take Harry Maguire on loan.

The Hammers have been linked with moves for both Maguire and Scott McTominay, with the latter being seen as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.

It was reported over the weekend that the London club want to take Maguire on a temporary basis and The Guardian‘s report today confirms that they have made a proposal to the Red Devils, which has been rejected.

Maguire announced yesterday that he has been stripped of the club captaincy by Erik ten Hag, fuelling even greater speculation that he could be on his way despite reports he was determined to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

But United are keen on securing a permanent deal, hence their rejection of the offer from the London Stadium.

“It remains to be seen whether United’s reluctance to loan Maguire lessens later in the window,” reporter Jacob Steinberg writes.

“Buyers could be thin on the ground. Maguire’s stock has fallen during his time at Old Trafford and he made only eight starts in the Premier League last season.”

There is also the issue of the 30 year old’s wages, which are £190,000 a week (source: spotrac.com).

“His terms are currently too high for West Ham, who also see little value in paying a big fee for a 30-year-old,” Steinberg notes.

Nonetheless, the report states that the loan offer probably included an option to buy.

In the same report, Steinberg states that the Hammers also had a £45 million bid for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha refused.

This suggests that McTominay is not first choice to replace Rice, although they reportedly want to bring in two midfielders.

“Along with targeting Palhinha, they have held talks over a move for Ajax’s Edson Álvarez,” Steinberg notes.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Maguire today.