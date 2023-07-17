Manchester United are “serious suitors” for Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons



Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons.

Even after successfully luring Mason Mount to Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag is reportedly still keen to bring in one more recruit in the middle of the park.

Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat is the player who has been strongly linked to United amidst internal rifts between the Moroccan and his current club.

On his part, the 26-year-old is willing to make the step-up to United and work again with Ten Hag.

According to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, the Red Devils are also admirers of Simons.

United are in fact mentioned by Tanzi to be “serious suitors” in the race to land the services of the highly-talented Dutchman.

Et attention, si Leipzig est largement en avance. Manchester United – qui voulait déjà le joueur au PSV – fait aussi partie des prétendants sérieux #Mercato #PSG https://t.co/wx55cb8pq0 — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 16, 2023

Simons recently rejoined PSG after a successful temporary spell in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven.

The Ligue 1 champions had loaned him out to the Eredivisie club but triggered a buy-back clause to bring him back to the Parc des Princes.

He wants to be assured of regular playing time at PSG but in such a star-studded team, there can simply be no guarantees, hence a temporary exit has been suggested.

Tanzi explains that at the moment, RB Leipzig are “well advanced” in their pursuit of adding the United target to their ranks.

The Red Devils already wanted Simons when he was at PSV but to get him now, they will have to outmuscle Leipzig – a task that may prove very difficult if new information provided by Fabrizio Romano is anything to go by.

Romano states that the Bundesliga outfit are closing in on the 20-year-old. It will be a straight loan arrangement with no option to buy.

RB Leipzig and Xavi Simons, almost there — no buy option, straight loan as revealed yesterday ⚪️🔴⏳ #RBLeipzig https://t.co/Sbkb42HVo4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

Last season, he plundered an impressive 19 goals and eight assists in the Dutch top flight.

