Manchester United consider deal for Ryan Gravenberch



Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Manchester Evening News, Liverpool’s interest in Sofyan Amrabat could force United to consider possible alternatives.

Gravenberch is one of the names mentioned in the article.

The 21 year old has a good relationship with Erik ten Hag, having worked under him at Ajax.

Despite his young age, Gravenberch has a strong physical presence, standing around 6 feet 3 inches .

His height and strength give him an advantage in aerial duels and make him a robust presence in the midfield.

His ability to retain possession and distribute the ball efficiently could greatly benefit United’s style of play.

Ten Hag will be looking for a viable replacement for Scott McTominay.

The report states that United are open to selling him and will likely demand £30 million as a fee.

Gravenberch would be an instant upgrade on the Scotsman.

He has an excellent passing range, which helps him control the game’s tempo and create opportunities for his teammates.

Signing a young and promising player like Gravenberch is not just about immediate impact but also an investment in the club’s future.

If he continues to develop, he could become a crucial part of the team for many years.