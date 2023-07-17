Manchester United remain in talks with Galatasaray over the transfer of Fred

Manchester United’s summer transfer activity is gathering pace with the club expecting the arrival of goalkeeper Andre Onana following the capture of Mason Mount.

Erik ten Hag will be expecting further signings in the coming weeks as he looks to bridge the gap between United and title winning Manchester City.

Outgoings are also on the cards with funds required to top up Ten Hag’s transfer kitty.

Fred is one of the players United are willing to listen to offers for and the midfielder is attracting interest from clubs around the globe.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are the frontrunners for the Brazilian’s signature but as reported by Sky Sports, are still yet to meet United’s valuation of the player

“Dialogue remains open between Manchester United and Galatasaray over the signing of midfielder Fred, with early suggestions indicating a gap in valuation,” say Sky.

They have also indicated that Fulham remain interested in the midfielder as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia.

“Fulham enquired earlier in the window and remain interested – but not at the current asking price, while clubs from Saudi Arabia are also thought to be keen,” Sky reported.

Fred is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and United are looking to cash in on the 30-year-old whilst he still has potential suitors.

United are looking for £20million for the midfielder who has 32 caps for his native Brazil.

It’s expected that any sale will be used to fund further moves with United still searching for a centre-forward and another midfielder to add to their ranks.

If Fred does end his five-year stay at the club, he will do so having played 213 times, scoring 14 goals.

The Brazilian has split opinion during his time at United but has no doubt given his all each time he pulled on the red shirt and has produced some memorable performances, particularly on the big occasions.