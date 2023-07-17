Manchester United set to appoint Bruno Fernandes as new captain



Manchester United are set to announce Bruno Fernandes as captain.

According to Portuguese outlet Abola, the decision has already been made and will be communicated to the players shortly.

He will take over the armband from Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag views him as the team’s talisman.

Bruno has been one of United’s most consistent performers since he joined.

His dedication, leadership qualities, and work rate on the field have made him a driving force within the team.

He often leads by example, setting the tone for his teammates and motivating them to perform at their best.

Since joining United in January 2020, Bruno has had a transformative effect on the team. His presence in midfield has improved the overall balance of the squad.

His contributions have often been decisive in securing crucial points in the Premier League and other competitions.

Bruno has significantly improved his game and is now more secure on the ball.

He topped the Premier League charts for shot-creating chances last season (219), 41 more than the second-placed Kieran Trippier.

If United can manage to get a clinical striker, he will feast on Bruno’s assists.

The Portuguese midfielder will be looking to lead his team to silverware as captain.