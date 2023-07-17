Manchester United starlet Rhys Bennett suffers injury after impressive Leeds display



Almost all senior Manchester United stars have reported to Carrington for pre-season training ahead of their pre-season tour to the United States.

Before that, the Red Devils will be playing in another friendly against Olympique Lyon in Edinburg on Wednesday and manager Erik ten Hag had hinted previously that all the new joiners will not be ready for that encounter.

The Dutchman is expected to name a similar squad made up of senior stars who were not been part of the international games along with academy graduates.

Bennett impressed vs Leeds

United’s second-half team against Leeds was made up entirely of academy stars and they played much more free-flowing and cohesive football with both goals coming in the second 45 minutes.

One of the players who impressed during the game was centre-back Rhys Bennett, who more than held his own against the likes of Patrick Bamford and former Red Devil Daniel James.

The FA Youth Cup winning captain has, however, suffered a minor injury and that could potentially lead to him missing out on the chance to be part of the US tour.

The 19-year-old revealed that he suffered an injury on his social media where he claimed, “After a positive start back on the pitch, I have picked up a minor injury. Hopefully soon back out there playing.”

Bennett was part of the winter friendly squad that Ten Hag took to Spain during the World Cup and there was even a possibility he could be drafted into the Carabao Cup squad with quite a few players busy with the World Cup.

Unlucky Bennett suffers another injury

But in the end, that chance never arrived and he was subsequently injured and ended up missing the rest of the Premier League 2 season.

His last game was United Under-21s victory over Fulham on January 6.

The Lyon game might prove to be too quick of a turnaround but he will be hoping to make the US-bound plane.

United’s academy players are set to take part in the friendly against Wrexham in San Diego on July 26 and that would have been quite the spectacle.