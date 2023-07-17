Manchester United to trigger release clause of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Manchester United are set to trigger the release clause of Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, journalist Marco Molla claimed on Twitter.

According to Molla’s tweet, Man United will pay 900 million yen (approximately £5 million) to bring the 20 year old to Old Trafford this summer.

The Peoples Person reported on Saturday that United had begun working on a deal to bring Suzuki to the club as a backup goalkeeping option.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have already reached out to the player himself to discuss personal terms.

Reports linking United to the Japanese shot-stopper emerged after the expiration of former goalkeeper David de Gea’s contract.

While Inter Milan’s Andre Onana remains the Red Devils’ first choice to fill the number one jersey, a change in circumstances have left the Red Devils in need of more options between the sticks.

Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson is locked in talks with Nottingham Forest over a permanent deal.

Although United are reportedly waiting to complete the transfer of Onana before allowing Henderson to depart, there may be more changes in the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford this summer.

Fellow backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton is being targeted by Luton Town, who are awaiting United’s response over their willingness to sell Heaton.

Suzuki is a lifelong Urawa Red Diamonds player, having graduated to the first team from the U18 squad in 2019.

The 20-year-old has served primarily as a second-choice keeper, playing just six games in all competitions last season.

Still, Suzuki proved to be a capable shot-stopper, conceding just three goals and keeping three clean sheets in the J League Cup and the Emperor’s Cup competitions.