Marcus Rashford thrills young Man United supporter during shopping spree with Tyrell Malacia



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was spotted signing the autograph of a young supporter during a shopping spree in Cheshire.

Rashford signs autograph for young fan whilst out shopping with Malacia. pic.twitter.com/iMXzIATvL7 — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) July 16, 2023

The Sun reports that the England international took time during a private shopping trip on Saturday to give the autograph.

Rashford was accompanied by United teammate Tyrell Malacia, with whom he has seemingly struck a close relationship in recent weeks.

The pair vacationed together in Miami this summer before recently returning to Carrington for training as the club’s pre-season goes into full swing.

In the pictures, Rashford is seen wearing a green tracksuit and white sneakers.

An onlooker told The Sun, “Marcus spent about 20 minutes in the jewellery store which was closed to all other customers for his visit.”

“He came out with a bag so he must have treated himself to something. He looked very happy and the young lad was delighted to get his autograph.”

“He might want to brush up on his parking skills though because he was lucky not to get a ticket.”

“I guess he can afford to run the risk though.”

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report by The Athletic which revealed that the 25-year-old has already agreed personal terms with United over a fresh five-year deal.

Negotiations are in the final stages and he is expected to put pen to paper soon. According to David Ornstein, the United academy graduate turned down more lucrative proposals from rival clubs to guarantee his continued stay at Old Trafford.

It has also emerged that Rashford’s new contract will see him pocket about £325,000 a week – a significant increase on his current £250,000 a week wage package.

