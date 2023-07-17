

Manchester United’s incomings in the transfer window are going full steam ahead but securing the players at the club is an equally important task.

A big step toward that has been taken as David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that an agreement has been reached with Marcus Rashford over a new five-year deal.

The deal would see Rashford stay at the club till 2028 and is in the final stages of negotiations before it is made official.

It states that the academy graduate rejected more lucrative offers from England and abroad to reaffirm his commitment to United.

His initial deal expired in 2024 after the club exercised their option to extend it by a year.

Coming off his most successful campaign since he broke into the first team, the new contract is sure to be a lucrative one.

There were even reports of a “salary swap” between him and David de Gea.

With the Spaniard now out of contract entirely, his reported £375k/week wages being free from the wage bill would have made negotiations with Rashford easier.

Rashford has been one of the biggest winners under Erik ten Hag’s tenure.

The Wythenshawe prodigy almost had one foot out of the exit door after a frustrating campaign under Ralf Rangnick and was suffering from a multitude of injuries.

Clarity of role in the team as well as a settled place in the XI saw Rashford finally make good on his immense promise as he scored 30 goals and notched 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions.

With the club armed with new signings in Mason Mount and Onana soon to arrive, Ten Hag will now be hoping Rashford continues his ascent to world-class status.

