Price tag for Manchester United target Mehdi Taremi rises as transfer race heats up

Manchester United may look to sign FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi as the club’s negotiations for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund seem to have hit a roadblock.

There have been claims that United have Taremi on their list of worthy low-cost alternatives to Hojlund should Atalanta continue to block Man United’s attempts to sign him.

Atalanta rejected a bid from United late last week, with the Serie A club reportedly placing a €100 million price tag on the 20 year old – a figure that is considered too far excessive by the Red Devils.

While Fabrizio Romano revealed that United could realistically expect to sign Hojlund for a lower fee of around €70 million, even this price may prove too steep as the club attempts to navigate a limited transfer budget.

Instead, Taremi could prove to be a more affordable yet still highly capable alternative.

Despite being valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt, United will need to act fast if they hope to sign Taremi for a reasonable fee as more clubs enter the race for the Porto striker, driving his price tag upward in the process.

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan have expressed an interest in the 30 year old, with Portuguese newspaper Record reporting that Porto rejected a €15 million bid from Milan, deeming it too low for the striker.

While O Jogo claimed this morning that clubs could expect to pay no less than €20 million for Taremi, Sky Sport Italy reported that Porto are looking for €30 million including add-ons for the Iranian international.

In addition to the two Serie A clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and LOSC Lille have also been listed as potential destinations for Taremi this summer.

Taremi has already been linked with United for several weeks, with United fans becoming increasingly hopeful of his arrival at Old Trafford after the player’s agent, Borna Khoramdel, posted a picture on Instagram of United’s crest, as well as a location pin of Old Trafford to suggest that he was visiting the club.

One of Europe’s top performing strikers this year, Taremi scored 31 goals and made 14 assists for Porto last season, proving instrumental in his team’s Taça de Portugal and Taça da Liga triumphs.

With the player garnering interest from an increasing number of clubs given his strong performances, United will have to act fast if they hope to secure Taremi’s signature.

Whether United decide to continue their pursuit of Hojlund or change course with a move for an alternative such as Taremi, they will need to operate quickly so as to integrate the new arrival into the squad during their upcoming preseason tour of the United States.