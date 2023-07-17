“Relaunch expected” from Manchester United for €70m-rated Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United are expected to try again in their efforts to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Following United’s realization that respective deals for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen would be extremely difficult to do owing to the high transfer deals and resistance involved, attention quickly shifted to Hojlund.

Atalanta are willing sellers for the right price and if their fee is met, they will let the Dane move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Already, la Dea are looking for replacements for their star man and have identified Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike as one of the possible candidates.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update about Hojlund earlier and explained that the Serie A outfit want a total package of €70 million for the goalscorer.

Calciomercato reports that the Red Devils are now firmly focused on Hojlund after their successful swoop for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United are said to be ready to attack for another jewel of Italy’s top flight.

In past negotiations, Erik ten Hag’s side indicated to Atalanta that they are willing to fork out €40 million for Hojlund – a sum that is deemed too low at the Gewiss Stadium.

“Now a relaunch is expected from Manchester United who are ready to announce the renewal of the contract of English international Marcus Rashford,” CM say.

“Inter, Juventus and Napoli are also on his [Hojlund’s] trail.”

The Telegraph states that Atalanta have informed the 20-time English champions they have no interest in including players as makeweights in a possible sale of Hojlund.

They are adamant that only a straight cash deal is feasible.

Amidst all this, the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler has strongly hinted that United are closing in on Hojlund.

Onana on the way and this appears to be close as well … #mufc https://t.co/KruKHptLFg — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) July 17, 2023

Last season, the 20-year-old scored nine league goals for Atalanta.

