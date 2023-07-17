Strained relations with Samuel Eto’o ended Andre Onana’s Cameroon career



Manchester United are close to securing Andre Onana as their second signing of the summer and his story of withdrawing from Cameroon due to not being allowed to play a progressive style has delighted United fans.

However, Henry Njalla Quan, Vice President of Cameroon’s football federation FECAFOOT, has been quoted by Diario Sport, as saying something different entirely.

Quan says that strained relations with Samuel Eto’o, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, led to the goalkeeper being axed from the side.

In a sensational remark, Quan went on to say that Eto’o told him “the boy’s career is over” when asked about Onana’s prospects in the national team.

He even went on to send a letter to Inter Milan, asking them to “get rid of the boy”.

Quan says he wanted to get rid of Onana “at all costs”.

Quan clarified that the relationship between Onana and Rigobert Song, the head coach of the Cameroon football team, had no problems and his selection was entirely conditional on the President’s approval.

Onana was dropped from the World Cup squad with “indiscipline” cited as the reason.

The headstrong goalkeeper eventually announced his retirement from the national team in a move that was praised as being based on a specific idea of playing football.

If Quan’s comments have any truth to them, then the respect for Onana is only going to increase.

Despite the best efforts of external forces, the Cameroonian not only managed to solidify his place in Italy, but leveraged that good form to make an impressive move to Manchester United.

There have been no comments from Eto’o or Onana regarding these allegations at the time of writing this story.

