West Ham are ‘interested’ in a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay



West Ham are reportedly weighing up a move for Scott McTominay, as the London club plans for life after Declan Rice.

Though Manchester United are yet to receive an official bid, Sky Sports confirms West Ham are “interested” in the Scotland international with David Moyes seeking a midfield rebuild.

While Rice and McTominay are not a like-for-like swap, the United midfielder possesses a lot of the physical and transitional qualities of the former West Ham captain.

McTominay has also consistently displayed an attitude and a combination of leadership qualities which have been highly valued by four different managers at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Ralf Rangnick detailed how he “wouldn’t be surprised if in a couple of years [McTominay] was captain” of Manchester United.

West Ham may therefore see McTominay as a candidate to replace Rice’s presence in the dressing room, as much as the centre of the pitch. The Hammers are not the only club to have expressed a desire in securing the midfielder’s services this summer however.

As reported here by The Peoples Person, Roma have been strongly linked with Scott the Scot – a link which makes sense given José Mourinho’s long-standing appreciation for the midfielder. The Portuguese manager gave McTominay his debut for United and described him as a “special” player.

McTominay is also reportedly ‘attracting attention’ from Brighton, as the Seagulls seek a physical central midfielder amidst uncertainty about Moises Caicedo’s future.

Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea will return for Caicedo this week with an “improved bid” which they believe will be successful. Brighton may then need central reinforcements in a similar vein to West Ham, having already seen Alexis MacAllister relocate to Liverpool. McTominay may be the man for them.

What appears certain, however, is McTominay is not the main man for Erik ten Hag. Despite the Dutch manager’s verbal appreciation of the midfielder’s qualities, Ten Hag has made clear McTominay is not a first choice through actions.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro were the undisputed midfield pivot last season, while Mason Mount has been acquired at great cost to be the first choice next season. McTominay has been placed firmly in the ‘surplus to requirements’ category.

As, potentially, is his notorious partner in crime – Fred. The ‘McFred’ duo are reportedly available this summer, with the manager “intent on offloading” both players as he continues his comprehensive overhaul of United’s squad. McTominay is a departure of particular importance however; more so than Fred.

Financial Fair Play regulations ensure academy players are monetary treasure troves, as they do not incur any financial cost for their development but do produce profits when sold. McTominay, as an academy graduate, would provide a significant financial boost to United’s transfer capability were he to be sold, in a way Fred would not.

West Ham’s concrete interest in the Scottish midfielder is, therefore, an important development for United. The London club are in need of a central midfielder with McTominay’s profile and flush with cash following Rice’s blockbuster move to North London. United have no place for McTominay but are in need of cash to continue their summer rebuild, with expensive areas of the pitch left to strengthen. It appears the perfect marriage for all three parties.

