West Ham “rapidly losing interest” in Harry Maguire who has no interest in leaving Man United



West Ham are quickly losing their appetite to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire has been a long-standing target for the Hammers, who after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, were set to step up their efforts to sign him.

The 30-year-old is David Moyes’s primary defensive target and it’s believed the West Ham boss wants to hand him a lifeline to save his struggling career.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that the Europa League Conference winners tabled a loan proposal to sign Maguire, but the Red Devils rejected the offer.

United prefer to permanently sell the player.

However, according to the relatively reliable Claret & Hugh, West Ham are contemplating no longer pushing forward with a deal to sign Maguire, who was recently stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag.

Claret & Hugh explain that Moyes believed that the armband being taken away from the Englishman would be enough to lure him to the London Stadium.

“When asked directly our source made it clear that Maguire has no interest in joining West Ham and that the club would not be pursuing their interest.”

The source said, “He [Maguire] is unready to take a pay cut and is not keen to leave Manchester United for West Ham at this stage of his career.”

Maguire staying at Old Trafford while no longer being assured of regular playing time will likely ruin his prospects with the Three Lions – a factor the centre-back was said to be considering while deciding where his immediate future lies.

As it stands, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all ahead of him in the pecking order at United.

He currently pockets £190,000 per week as per spotrac.com and should he move elsewhere, will almost certainly have to take a massive pay cut.

